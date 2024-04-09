Chaitra Navratri 2024 begins today: Know schedules, rituals and other details

The Chaitra Navratri 2024, a nine-day festival has begun today. Also known as Vasanta Navratri, the festival started today (April 9) and will conclude on April 17. Notably, all the nine days of Navratri are devoted to honouring the nine incarnations of the Goddess Shakti.

9-day schedule for Chaitra Navratri:

April 9 (Tuesday): Ghatasthapana, Shailputri Puja

April 10 (Wednesday): Brahmacharini Puja

April 11 (Thursday): Chandraghanta Puja

April 12 (Friday): Kushmanda Puja

April 13 (Saturday): Skanda Mata Puja, Naag Puja

April 14 (Sunday): Katyayani Puja

April 15 (Monday): Maha Saptami, Kaalratri Puja

April 16 (Tuesday): Durga Ashtami, Maa Mahagauri Puja

April 17 (Wednesday): Ram Navami

Main Ceremonies:

Ghatasthapana: The Ghatasthapana is done on the first day of the Chaitra Navratri and it is an invocation of Goddess Shakti, and doing it at the wrong time may have unfavourable effects. As per legends, Pratipada Tithi is the most auspicious time to perform Ghatasthapana.

Timings:

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 6:02 am to 10:16 am

Ghatasthapana Abhijit Muhurat: 11:57 am to 12:48 pm

Durga Ashtami: This year, Durga Ashtami will fall on April 16th. On this day, nine little pots are traditionally placed there, and nine Durga Shaktis are invoked within. All the nine incarnations of Goddess Durga are offered during the Ashtami Puja. In some household, on this day, nine minor girls are invited to homes to have Prasad and are given gifts. These girls are believed to be nine incarnations of Goddess Durga.

Ashtami Tithi will begin at 12.11 pm on April 15

Ashtami Tithi will end at 1.23 pm on April 16

Ram Navami: Ram Navami is said to be the day when Sri Ram born. He was born on Navami Tithi in the Shukla Paksha of the Chaitra month. Many temples honor the birth of Lord Ram. On this day, Mother Siddhidatri is worshipped on this day. We can learn the importance of self-surrender and sadhana (disciplined and dedicated learning) from Goddess Siddhidatri.