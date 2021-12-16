Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: Follow these steps to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

By WCE 3
Aadhaar Voter Link

The Union Cabinet has given its green signal for a bill on electoral reforms in view of the upcoming State Assembly Elections 2022. The electoral reforms include the linking of voter ID with the Aadhaar card. However, it has been made voluntary meaning only those who want can link Aadhaar with Voter ID.

According to reports, you can link your Aadhaar with voter ID cards by visiting the booth-level officers via National Voter Service Portal, SMS or phone.

Follow these steps to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

  • First of all, visit the official website (Click here for direct link)
  • Now login by using your mobile number/email ID/Voter ID Number.
  • Enter password before verifying your state, district.
  • Submit your personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name.
  • As soon as you tap on the ‘Search’ button your details will appear on the screen of your computer, only if your details match with the database of the government.
  • Now click on the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option (on the left side of the screen).
  • A pop-up page will appear where you will have to fill in your name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address.
  • Now press the ‘Submit’ button.
  • Your Aadhaar will get linked with your Voter ID and you will get a message in this regard.
You might also like
State

Twin City Covid Update: 79 new covid positive cases detected in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack…

State

15 staff of Odisha Steel and Mines Dept test Covid Positive; Office to remain closed…

State

Post Office Recruitment: Apply soon for job without exam, get salary up to Rs 81,100,…

State

Puri: ‘Pahili Bhoga’ ritual begins in Srimandira on the occasion of Dhanu Sankranti

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.