Aadhaar-Voter ID Linking: Follow these steps to link Aadhaar with Voter ID

The Union Cabinet has given its green signal for a bill on electoral reforms in view of the upcoming State Assembly Elections 2022. The electoral reforms include the linking of voter ID with the Aadhaar card. However, it has been made voluntary meaning only those who want can link Aadhaar with Voter ID.
According to reports, you can link your Aadhaar with voter ID cards by visiting the booth-level officers via National Voter Service Portal, SMS or phone.
Follow these steps to link Aadhaar with Voter ID
- First of all, visit the official website (Click here for direct link)
- Now login by using your mobile number/email ID/Voter ID Number.
- Enter password before verifying your state, district.
- Submit your personal details such as name, date of birth, and father’s name.
- As soon as you tap on the ‘Search’ button your details will appear on the screen of your computer, only if your details match with the database of the government.
- Now click on the ‘Feed Aadhaar No’ option (on the left side of the screen).
- A pop-up page will appear where you will have to fill in your name as mentioned in the Aadhaar card, Aadhaar number, voter ID number, registered mobile number, and/or registered email address.
- Now press the ‘Submit’ button.
- Your Aadhaar will get linked with your Voter ID and you will get a message in this regard.