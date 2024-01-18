5 foods to increase dopamine naturally

Food not only affects our body physically, but there are certain foods which also take care of our mental health. Here are 5 foods that will help you increase the dopamine in the body naturally to make you happy.

Mushroom

Mushrooms contains Vitamin D which has potential antidepressant qualities. Besides, Vitamin D plays a crucial role in regulating mood and has been associated with serotonin synthesis, which can positively impact your emotional state.

Avocado

Avocado is full of vitamin B3 and omega-3 fatty acids. It also contribute to serotonin production that is scientifically linked to mood improvement.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate lifts your spirits in addition to satisfying cravings. Antioxidants found in dark chocolate have the natural ability to elevate your mood. Additionally, it contains tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin, contributing to feelings of happiness and relaxation.

Almond

Almond not only provides a satisfying crunch but also delivers tryptophan, a precursor to serotonin. These nuts are also packed with antioxidants, known to lower the risk of depression.

Banana

Bananas houses abundant amount of B6, a nutrient essential for the production of serotonin and dopamine. These neurotransmitters play a crucial role in regulating mood and happiness.