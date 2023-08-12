Poor woman Kalabati from Odisha’s Angul struggles for a house, watch

Angul: A poor woman from the Angul district of Odisha is struggling to get a house under the housing scheme from the government. However, meanwhile though long fifteen years have passed, she is yet to be sanctioned with a house.

Kalabati Bishi is a poor woman from the Rengali village under Kaniha Block of the district. The small family of the sixty-year-old woman consists of her husband, mother-in-law and a son. Her father-in-law has passed away long ago.

The family is living in the house that had been built by Kalabati’s father-in-law. Besides, whatever her father in law had some farm land which Kalavati’s husband sold to meet the marriage expense of his two daughters.

The couple’s discontinued academic studies after Class X due to financial crisis. Her 18 year son is now working as a migrant labour in some other State to provide financial support to his parents. Also, her husband works as a labourer.

Due to such poor condition of the family and as they can’t afford a house, Kalabati had prayed the Government to provide a house under any relevant Housing schemes. However, her prayer is yet to get realised.

Long 15 years have passed and the lady has been running pillar to post to get a house from the government. Meanwhile four Sarpanchs have been elected. Ahead of election, these Sarpanch candidates visited door to door. Before the election they had assured to provide a house under any Government housing scheme to this poor woman. However, the woman is yet to get a house.

This is not that she is not doing anything. She has met the present Sarpanch a number of times to pray for a house. She has also met the BDO to request for a house but in vain. The walls of the family’s house are in a precarious condition. It can collapse at anytime. However, the family does not has any alternative. And thus they are living in this house despite they know that anything can happen anytime. And especially in this rainy season there is more probability of collapsing of the walls.

After knowing about the poor condition of Kalabati, Kalinga TV’s Kaniha reporter met the BDO of Kaniha Block. The BDO said that after investigation, if she will be found eligible to receive the benefit under a Government housing scheme, then she will surely be provided.

It is now time to wait and watch when the poor woman is getting a house from the Government.