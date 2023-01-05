Khordha: 7 year old girl sick of kidney ailments, family seeks help: Watch

Khordha: A seven year old girl has become the victim of kidney ailments and thus she is not capable of leading a normal life. Her parents have spent abundant money as per their capacity. However, the girl is yet to recover. At this juncture the family has sought help of public and government. The family members have requested for monetary help so that they can continue medical treatment of the girl and she would recover.

The victim girl named Rakhi Priya Sahu is the daughter of Manju and Dandapani Sahu of Gudumu village under Begunia Block of Khordha district in Odisha. The girl is not in a position to walk or sit. Her parents are feeding her as she can’t eat food by herself.

The family has spent a lot of money as per their capacity for the treatment of the girl. Even they have sold a piece of land, but she is yet to recover.

Father of the girl Dadapani is mentally retarded while her mother has asthma problem. And hence her 70 year old grandfather is forced to work in others’ house to earn livelihood for the family. Yet, the patient is required to be taken for treatment twice in a week. However, they are not getting any benefit from the health card. The villagers are helping the family but that is not sufficient.

Under this circumstance the family has urged people to help them to treat the sick girl. Anybody wants to help the poor girl here is the bank details.

Shyama Sahu

Village: Lalitadeipura (Gudumu)

Block: Begunia

Dist: Khordha

Bank: Gudumu Branch, Bank of Baroda

Bank Account No. 23410100006298

IFSC: BARBOGUDAMX