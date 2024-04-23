Maa Mangala of Kakatpur in Rajarajeswari besha today on Jhamujatra

Puri: Maa Mangala of Kakatpur in Puri district of Odisha has donned the famous Rajarajeswari besha today on the occasion of Jhamu Jatra. A large number of devotees have queued up at her temple in Kakatpur since morning to get a glimpse of the Goddess in this royal attire and to get Her blessings.

Today is the famous Jhamu Jatra of Maa Mangala of Kakatpur. On this occasion thousands of devotees thronged to the shrine of the Goddess to get Her blessings. Devotees from across the State have reached this abode of Maa Mangala. They have queued up in the temple premises to have darshan of the Goddess.

The month long special worship of Maa Mangala in Kakatpur commenced from the first Tuesday of the month of Chaitra that is called Netrotsava. Today is the fifth Tuesday since the beginning of Chaitra month. Today the Jhamu Jatra of Maa Mangala is being observed which marks the ending of the pali jatra. On this occasion the Goddess has been adorned with the famous Rajarajeswari besha.

Many of the devotees have made a wish and for the fulfilment of this wish, they have lighted lamps and are doing ‘brata’.

Today morning the rituals began early in the morning at 3 am. After the temple door was opened the snana (holy bathe), Marjana, Surjya puja (worship of Sun God) and Dwarapala puja was performed. Following this rituals the Goddess appeared before Her devotees in the Rajarajeswari besha. The ‘sahana mela’ was done at 5 am today. Later, pahada was opened for the general darshan. Reportedly, lakhs of devotees have visited this famous Kakatpur Maa Mangala temple today to get a glimpse of the Goddess and to get her blessings.

