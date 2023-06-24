Cuttack youth creates miniature chariot of Lord Jagannath

Cuttack: A youth from Odisha has garnered huge appreciation lately for his unique creation related to Rath Yatra and Lord Jagannath. Smruti Ranjan from Cuttack has recently come up with a miniature chariot of Lord Jagannath. The height of the chariot is merely 2.1 cm.

Smruti has made Nandighosha, the chariot of Lord Jagannath on the occasion of Rath Yatra. He has made it using basil twigs. He said that it took him 22 hours to make the miniature chariot.

The youth is fond of creating something creative and extraordinary using his art during Rath Yatra.

Earlier he has created Srimandira Parikrama, 2.3 cm high Nandighosha chariot, Lord Jagannath miniature idol in a piece of 1 inch long candle, Lord Jagannath’s miniature idol in a half inch long rubber.

For this extraordinary talent his name has been added to the list of record makers for the India Book of Records and Asia Book of Records. He creates such artistic works during his leisure hours. Smruti’s parents feel proud for their son’s such talent.

