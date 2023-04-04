Cook with Deepa: Recipe for Fish Chutchuta

Fish Chutchuta can be cooked using easily available and traditional ingredients. Of course, we would like to add a few more ingredients to make it tastier. It’s an instant recipe that anyone can try easily.

In western part of Odisha ‘chutchuta’ is a commonly used word with some traditional recipes. It means instant recipes which can be made with simple ingredients but tastier. So let’s start the instant recipe.

Here is the recipe to prepare Fish Chutchuta.

Ingredients

1.Fish fried -4 pc

2.onion chopped-1/2cup

3.tamato chopped-1/2cup

4.green chillies chopped-2pc

5.coriender leaves chopped-1/2cup

6.Tomato sauce -2tablespoon

7.Soya Sauce 1tablespoon

8.chilli sauce 1tablespoon

9.Fish sauce-1/2tablespoon

10.black pepper crushed-4 pc

11.Simla mirch chopped-1/2cup

12.Salt to taste

13.Oil-according to need

14-panch phuran-1tablespoon

How to cook

First of all break all the fish pieces roughly, not so small and not so big in size. Heat a pan and put some oil. Once it is hot put the panchphutan. Then put all the onion pieces and fry it till it turns golden brown. Then put simla mirch and green chillies into it and fry for some time.

Now put tomatoes, all masalas and sauces, cook for some more time with covered lead and let the fishes soak all the masalas. Finally, garnish it with chopped coriander leaves. Now it is ready to serve with hot naan and roti.

Health benefits

Fishes are rich with omega-3 fatty acids which keeps your heart and brain healthy.

N.B.: – The author Dhrutidipa Mishra is from Bhubaneswar. She can be contacted at mail [email protected]