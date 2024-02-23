Shaitaan trailer out: R Madhavan’s devilish act as antagonist will definitely give you goosebumps

The highly anticipated trailer of the upcoming supernatural film “Shaitaan” starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan is out now. The thriller movie is set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2024.

The two and a half minutes long trailer is sure to leave you on the edge of your seat with the supernatural elements. As per the plot, Kabir and his family goes to fun weekend retreat which turn into nightmare when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house.

As they let the man in, he confront their worst fears. The movie deals with the sinister elements of Indian Black Magic.

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panaroma Studios International. It has been Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 8th.

Earlier, Bollywood actor R Madhavan shared his first look in the new poster of his upcoming movie ‘Shaitaan’. In the poster, R Madhavan is seen giving a fierceful look, adding more excitement for the film.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster. The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Main Hoon #Shaitaan! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

Ajay Devgn also unveiled the first look poster of Shaitaan featuring all the three lead cast. Along with it, he also announced the release date of the movie. As per the poster, R Madhavan will be seen playing the role of main antagonist in the film.

In yesteryear, Jyotika announced the news of herself joining Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in the film and wrote, “Super happy to be sharing screen with @ajaydevgn @actormaddy on this stellar project Directed by #VikasBahl.”

