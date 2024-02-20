R Madhavan’s first look from Shaitaan leaves internet thrilled

Bollywood actor R Madhavan has shared his first look in the new poster of his upcoming movie ‘Shaitaan’. In the poster, R Madhavan is seen giving a fierceful look, adding more excitement for the film.

He took to his official Instagram handle and shared the poster. The post has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Main Hoon #Shaitaan! Taking over cinemas on 8th March 2024.”

Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan in lead roles, is one of the highly anticipated thrilling film of 2024.

Soon after R Madhavan shared the first look, the poster went viral over the internet. Reacting to the post, one fan wrote, “’Noooo u can’t be my Maddy.” ”Ohhhh Maddy I’m so excited,” wrote another. A third said while adding to the comment section, ”So looking forward to this Maddy in totally scary avatar.”

Earlier, Ajay Devgn unveiled the first look poster of Shaitaan featuring all the three lead cast. Along with it, he also announced the release date of the movie. As per the poster, R Madhavan will be seen playing the role of main antagonist in the film.

In yesteryear, Jyotika announced the news of herself joining Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in the film and wrote, “Super happy to be sharing screen with @ajaydevgn @actormaddy on this stellar project Directed by #VikasBahl.”

The film is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panaroma Studios International. It has been Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak. Directed by Vikas Bahl, Shaitaan will also mark the Bollywood debut of Janki Bodiwala. The movie is all set to hit the theatres on March 8th.