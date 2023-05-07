Ranbir Kapoor drops major hint on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel starring him and Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor won a lot of hearts as Naina and Bunny in the 2013 hit Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. The movie depicts a unique story that revolves around friendship, love, and passion. However, in the end, the characters find their way of having it all in bits and pieces. Hence, the plot is cathartic to many as they are able to connect to the dialogues of the movie and feel like the message is loud and clear.

The flick provides an emotional rollercoaster that has been loved by many. But, the open ending of the story has had people thinking of what’s next. Did it really work out fine between the trio and their partners?

Maybe, these questions will soon get an answer as Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani could soon be getting a sequel. Recently, in a virtual chat, when Ranbir Kapoor was asked which film of him aka Bunny he wants to do a sequel on, except Brahmastra. To this, the star answered that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani ‘would make a good sequel.’

The Shamshera actor further revealed, “Ayan also had a very nice story, I remember, but then he went into this Brahmastra journey. But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years.”

According to Ranbir, the story could be set 10 years after the first film ended. “I think the story will be 10 years forward where Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi, where are in their lives. I think it’ll be quite interesting and nice to explore those characters,” he said.