Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor in Rourkela of Odisha: Watch

Rourkela: Bollywood actor Ranveer Kapoor visited Rourkela of Odisha on Tuesday to take part in a private function. He was here for the inauguration of a jewellery shop. A large number of people, mainly youngsters flocked to the venue to get a glimpse of the popular Hindi film actor.

As per reports, Ranbir came in a charted plane at about 1 pm today and inaugurated the new jewellery shop at Panposh Road.

Top security arrangements had been made to provide a safe window to the actor. Yet, after knowing about the visit of their favourite star, a large number of people crowded the venue while many of them tried to take a selfie with the actor. However, the private security guards were trying to keep the actor away from the crowd for security reasons.

On this occasion, Ranbir said that he felt very much happy to interact with the people who were present there.

