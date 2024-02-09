Ramayan actor Arun Govil surprises fans with his first look as PM Modi in Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370

‘Ramayan’ actor Arun Govil has surprised fan with his first look as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370 movie. The makers of the film unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of Article 370 on Thursday and it is getting positive reviews from all side ever since. The movie is set to hit the theaters on February 23.

After being famous for his role as Sri Ram in Ramayan aired in 1987, Arun Govil is all set to impress fans with his look and performance in Article 370.

Apart from him, TV actor Kiran Karmarkar will also be seen playing the role of Home Minister Amit Shah in the Yami Gautam-starrer movie.

Meanwhile, in the film, Yami Gautam will star as an agent from the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The story of the movie is based on the rise of terrorism in Kashmir and the government’s determination to abolish Article 370.

The music of the movie has been composed by Shashwat Sachdev, and will be paying tribute to the nation’s heroes.

The whole film cast includes Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Skand Thakur, Ashwini Koul, Kiran Karmarkar, Divya Seth Shah, Raj Zutshi, Sumit Kaul, Raj Arjun, Asit Gopinath Redij, Ashwani Kumar and Irawati Harshe Mayadev.

The story has been written by Aditya Dhar and Monal Thaakar, with screenplay and dialogues by Aditya Suhas Jambhale and Arjun Dhawan, and additional screenplay by Aarsh Vora.

Speaking about Yami Gautam, recently the news of her and her husband Aditya Dhar expecting their first child is creating buzz over the internet. The actress is believed to be currently in her second trimester.

After their marriage in 2021, it seems that the couple is finally going to begin the journey of parenthood. However, the couple is yet to make any official announcement on the same.