Is Yami Gautam pregnant! Know complete details

In a latest update, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is expecting her first child with filmmaker Aditya Dhar. If speculations are to be believed, the actress is currently in her second trimester.

After roughly about three years of marriage, it seems that the couple is finally going to begin the journey of parenthood. Buzz has it that Yami Gautam is about five and a half months pregnant. In that case, her due date should fall somewhere during the month of May.

It is noteworthy mentioning that the couple is yet to make any official announcement on the same. Off late, Yami Gautam’s public appearances had sparked speculations about her being pregnant. At more than one occasions, the actress was seen trying to hide her baby bump.

Hindustan Times quoted a source saying, “Yami is extremely ecstatic ever since she learnt about her pregnancy. It is probably going to be a May baby. The family had been keeping everything hush hush until now.”

The source further said, “Yami and Dhar are going to announce it soon, since she will also be promoting her next thriller now. She is the lead and he is producing it. So it makes sense to clear the air officially as it will already be evident to people. They can’t wait to share the news with the world.”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar tied the knot three years back, on June 4 in the year 2021. Their marriage had come after a dating period of over two years. Notably, the two had met on the sets of the 2019 film “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” from where their own story began.

Actress Yami Gautam will be next seen in the film “Article 370.” The film is slated to release on February 23, 2024. Her last film was “OMG 2.”