Pathaan releases on Prime Video with unseen epic entry of Shah Rukh Khan

Director Siddharth Anand’s action thriller starring Shah Rukh Khan has finally landed on OTT with some new bonus scenes.

Entertainment
Pathaan unseen scenes
Image Credit: Twitter/ @SujataKhadka07

Director Siddharth Anand’s action thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, is streaming on Prime Video. After breaking box office records during its theatrical run. Pathaan has finally landed on OTT with some new bonus scenes.

One of the scenes shows Shah Rukh’s titular character, Pathaan, getting tortured by Russians. A particularly gory scene shows him strapped to a chair as an officer pulls nails out of his fingers. Pathaan screams in agony as the officer says, “Batado Pathaan, tum jaante ho, end mein sab bolte hain (Speak up, Pathaan, you know everyone speaks up in the end.)” Pathaan jokes with him, “Teri Hindi bahut acchi hai. Teri maa Hindustan gai thi? Ya joint operation (Your Hindi is great. Did your mom go to Hindustan, or were you part of a joint operation)…” he says, but gets a big punch in the face for it.

Take a look

Audiences shared screenshots of the deleted scenes on social media and expressed their disappointment at not being able to experience them on the big screen. The one that shows Shah Rukh re-entering the RAW office in style left fans particularly disappointed.

The third deleted scene is centered around Deepika’s Rubina Mohsin being questioned by Indian agents following her arrest at Jim’s lab. The Pakistani ISI agent almost breaks down while revealing that Jim always has a backup plan ready.

The deleted scenes got an overwhelming response on social media, with people sharing their disappointment at the elevator entry scene being taken out of the theatrical release.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand Pathaan also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time, breaking the record of Bahubali 2. Pathaan raked in Rs 528.29 crore, while Bahubali 2 earned Rs 510.99 crore.

