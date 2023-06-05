Odisha train accident: CarryMinati donates Rs 13 lakhs following charity stream

YouTuber and BGMI streamer Ajey Nagar, popularly known as CarryMinati, has been able to raise as much as Rs. 11 lakhs to help those affected by the horrific train accident in Odisha. He also added 1.5 lakhs as his personally contribution.

The YouTube star took to his Twitter on Sunday to post picture of him donating the money raised by his community to Odisha’s Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He also wrote a small note thanking his fans for their generous monetary contributions towards a good cause.

I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to everyone who supported the charity stream yesterday. Thanks to your generous contributions, we were able to raise a total of INR 11,87,611.64 by 1 pm today. To further enhance the impact, I have personally added INR 1.5 lacs,… pic.twitter.com/rIKMZDecqv — Ajey Nagar (@CarryMinati) June 4, 2023

On the night of June 3, Ajey hosted a charity livestream titled PRAY FOR ODISHA TRAIN ACCIDENT – CHARITY STREAM on his gaming channel, CarryisLive. His fans from around the world, joined the stream to donate money for this cause. During the online event, he also entertained his viewers by playing BGMI with his in-game friends.

Apart from the thankyou note, Carry also assured his fans that he would be updating everyone about further donations in the future.

With a combined subscriber base of 50 million across his two channels, CarryMinati enjoys being the most subscribed YouTuber in India. Hence, his livestream was joined thousand of Internet users whose contributions will no doubt be invaluable.

Meanwhile, other BGMI YouTubers like Dynamo Gaming and Scout have also followed the same path. While Dynamo collected and donated around Rs 2 lakhs on June 4, Scout has invited many renowned BGMI players and content creators from S8UL to join his charity stream on Sunday evening.

