CarryMinati announces charity stream for Odisha train accident

Mumbai: YouTube sensation and leading gaming influencer, Ajey Nagar who goes by the moniker CarryMinati, will be hosting a four-hour charity stream on his channel CarryisLive on Saturday for the victims of the Odisha train accident.

All proceeds generated from the forthcoming charity stream will be donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund-Government of Odisha.

CarryMinati states, “It’s just heartbreaking to see these upsetting visuals. My thoughts and prayers are with each and every person affected by this shocking incident. I pray for a speedy recovery of the injured and extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.”

“In times like these, we all need to come together and work towards the common goal of being there for one another on a humanitarian level. I am looking forward to raising significant contributions and hereby appeal to everyone to unite in these trying times and extend a helping hand in whatever way you can.”

Minati had previously hosted a charity stream of similar nature for the flood-ravaged states of Assam and Bihar in 2020 that was trending on the #1 spot under the game’s category and amassed a substantial collection of INR 12 lakhs, including a 1 lakh personal contribution by Minati.

He has helped causes like Kerala Floods in 2018; the Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, Shaheeds of Pulwama Attack, Odisha Cyclone Fani in 2019; Australia Bush Fire, Assam Floods, Bihar Floods, and COVID’19 in 2020, and Assam floods in 2022.