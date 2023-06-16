It will happen at the right time, Kangana Ranaut on her marriage

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to debut again with the upcoming romantic comedy ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’. This time however, Kangana Ranaut is involved in the film from ‘behind the cameras’.

Having already conquered the domain of acting and done great at it. The stunning actress Kangana Ranaut is venturing further into making film production her forte.

An actor, a director and now a producer too, Kangana Ranaut’s Bollywood career is entering great uncharted territories.

However there is one territory that remains alien to Kangana which is matrimony. She is one of the most eligible bachelorettes of the B-Town.

The actress Ranaut is single and has no plans of marrying any time soon. In a conversation with ANI, Kangana Ranaut revealed that she wished to be married and have a family but all this “at the right time”.

Kangana Ranaut eagerly awaits the release of her first film as a producer.