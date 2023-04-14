‘I am not a great husband to Alia Bhatt’, says Ranbir Kapoor

Star couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt married last year. They kept their relationship private in the early years of dating. The actors had an intimate wedding on April 14 in the presence of close friends and family. Recently, in an interview, Ranbir opened up about his personal life and said he was not a good husband.

While speaking about his marriage with Alia, Ranbir said, “He feels that he is doing better. But life is such that it is never going to be perfect. I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband or a brother. But I think I have the desire to be better and that’s important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track.”

On November 6, Alia Bhatt posted an Instagram post announcing the arrival of their daughter a few months after their wedding. It’s been a year since Alia and Ranbir tied the knot. On their first anniversary, Ranbir’s mother shared a precious picture from their wedding ceremony, which also had his late husband Rishi Kapoor in the frame.

Sharing the picture on Instagram Stories, Neetu wrote, “Happy anniversary, my beautiful people. My heartbeats (two heart emoticons) love and blessings,” along with folded hands emoji and a nazar amulet.

On the work front, Alia will soon be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. Soon she will debut in Hollywood with a spy film. Ranbir will be seen in his upcoming projects include Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.