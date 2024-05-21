Main toh anpadh aadmi hun, Twinkle dimaag wali hai: Akshay Kumar at Dhawan Karenge

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar recently joined cricketer Shikhar Dhawan at his chat show “Dhawan Karenge.” In it, the actor said that he is illiterate and Twinkle is the one with the brains.

While talking, Dhawan called Akshay’s daughter Nitara an intelligent child, Akshay credited her intelligence to Twinkle. “My daughter gets her intelligence from my wife, Twinkle. Main toh anpadh aadmi hun, zyada padha nahi hun. Main gadha mazdoori karta hun, wo dimaag wali hai (I am illiterate. I haven’t studied much. I work as a labourer. She is the one with brains),” he said.

It is worth mentioning here that Akshay Kumar married Twinkle Khanna on January 2001. The couple has two children namely Aarav and Nitara.

Earlier, when Twinkle Khanna completed her master’s program in fiction writing from Goldsmiths, University of London, Akshay took to his Instagram and shared, “I am happy to marry superstar Rajesh Khanna’s daughter, but I am lucky that she is a lovely wife and a lovely mother. If you get the right partner, then your life is perfect. I go to work, and she has taken such good care of my children. I am surprised at how my wife thinks about life even today. She is 50 now and still goes to study. She has finished her masters and is now doing her PhD.”

In the work front, the Bollywood Khiladi was last seen in the action drama ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,’ along with Tiger Shroff. He will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’ and Ahmed Khan’s ‘Welcome to the Jungle’.