Ibrahim Ali Khan makes grand debut on Instagram, talks about “legacy” in first post

In a piece of latest news, Ibrahim Ali Khan has finally made his debut on Instagram. After keeping a private account for long, Khan made his first public post on the social media platform on Tuesday.

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan’s son had sent a stir among fans after he announced to paparazzi about his Instagram debut. Few days back as well, he had again hinted about going public on the platform, while he was out with his sister Sara Ali Khan. Finally at 11 AM today, Khan opened his account and made his first post.

In his first post on Instagram, Ibrahim Ali Khan made a collaboration post with Puma India. First two of the posted pictures showed Khan in a striking green t-shirt paired with brown color trousers. In the rest of the pictures, he was seen in a sports wear co-ord set, paired with maroon colored sneakers. He managed to look extremely dashing in both the looks.

Ibrahim Ali Khan shared the post along with a caption. He caption read, “Legacy? I’ll make my own. Taking my first stride with @pumaindia.” Take a look at the post here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi)



Kareena Kapoor Khan dropped a comment Ibrahim’s post. She wrote, “Welcome to Puma India Iggy. Let’s shoot together soon.” It is to be noted that Ibrahim Ali Khan is set to make his Bollywood debut with “Sarzameen” soon.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan Shares Pictures With Ibrahim Ali Khan From Her UK Vacation