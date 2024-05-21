Is Katrina Kaif pregnant, viral video in London raises speculations

New Delhi: There have been speculations about the pretty Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif being pregnant after a video shot in London went viral. The video shows Katrina and Vicky walking hand in hand and share a cute moment of togetherness.

The viral video has been shared by almost all channels with the speculation that is Katrina Kaif pregnant. Internet users could not help but gush about the power couple being pregnant with their first child. In the video Katrina is seen wearing a white kurta, black trousers, a black jacket and white sneakers. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand seen wearing white shoes, a black trouser and blue jacket.

The internet users shared varied opinions about the video such as “she looks pregnant”, “look at the way she is walking, pregnant for sure”. A few users said “protect her privacy” Another user has urged the reporter who shared the video to confirm the pregnancy saying, “Since you have posted the video you might as well confirm if she is pregnant or not because the video has been picked by almost all blogs.”

The video has been captioned, “The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was post bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday.”

The video has been shared by a Journalist going by the name of Herman Gomes on his X handle. However it is worth mentioning that, the couple have not yet given any opinion on this matter till now.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: