Total Covid19 cases decline in Twin City of Odisha today

Bhubaneswar: As on August 8, 2022, Twin City has registered total 71 Covid positive cases. Bhubaneswar has recorded 65 covid positive cases today. On the other hand, Cuttack city reported 6 positive cases.

According to reports by Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC), 65 positive cases that were reported today were local contact cases.

With today’s development, the total Covid-19 positive cases have increased to 1,63,916. The recovered cases are 1,61,608. The total deceased cases are 1195. At present, the active Covid-19 cases in Bhubaneswar stand at 1092. The recovered cases in BMC in the last 24 hours are 75.

Similarly, 6 new Covid 19 cases were reported in the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) area. 3 cases were local contact cases while 03 cases were from home quarantine. The total cases in CMC have reached 57,669. The active cases are 87 while the total number of deaths is 429. The city registered 33 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Odisha reported 652 fresh covid-19 cases on Monday including 132 positives between 0-18 years, informed Information and Public Relations Department.

Out of the total cases, 381 are quarantine cases while the rest 271 are local contacts. Currently, there are 5798 active cases in the State.

Khurda recorded 70 positive cases and Sundargarh recorded 137 positives, the highest in Odisha.