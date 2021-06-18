Yamaha FZ-X retro motorcycle launched in India at starting price of Rs 1.16 lakhs

Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha has launched new FZ-X retro sports bike in India today.

The introduction of the Yamaha FZ-X in India seems to be the company’s introduction of a retro bike in its sports bike line-up. Many motorcycle manufacturers in India had already stepped into the retro styled sports bike in last couple of years.

The Yamaha FZ-X has been priced at Rs 1.16 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant, while the top variant is priced at Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In terms of engine, the new bike is powered by a 149cc single-cylinder engine that produces a peak power of 12.2bhp at 7,250rpm. The engine offers a peak torque of 13.6Nm at 5,500rpm and is coupled with a five-speed gearbox.

In terms of suspension the bike gets monoshock suspension at the rear while the front gets telescopic front forks. A single-channel ABS is present on the bike as a standard safety measure.

Other features of the Yamaha FZ-X include a circular LED headlamp, USB charger, raised handlebars and a retro styled tank. The motorcycle gets a single seat instead of two split seats like the FZ. However, the top variant gets Bluetooth connectivity.

The motorcycle is offered in three colour variants of Matt Copper, Matt Black, and Metallic Blue.

In order to purchase the bike, interested buyers can book it through online sales platform while sitting at their homes. Alternatively, they can book the bike through Yamaha dealerships.