Realme Narzo 30, Narzo 30 5G India launch date confirmed for June 24

Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G is going to be launched alongside 32-inch Smart full-HD TV in a virtual launch event in India on June 24 at 12:30pm IST, Realme India and Europe CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed.

The two upcoming phones will join the Narzo series phones – Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Realme Narzo 30A which were launched in February.

Realme Narzo 30 5G India model is expected to be slightly different than the one launched in Europe while the Realme Narzo 30 has already debuted in Malaysia in May.

Madhav Sheth confirmed the arrival of Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G phones, and the 32-inch Realme Smart Full-HD TV in India on June 17 through his twitter account.

The specifications of the two realme phones has been teased which suggests that Realme Narzo 30 and Realme Narzo 30 5G may have a hole-punch display with the cutout placed on the top left edge of the screen.

Though the pricing of the phones has not been revealed yet we expect the phones to be priced around the same range as their global prices. In Malaysia, the Realme Narzo 30 is priced at MYR 799 (around Rs 14,100) for the sole 6GB + 128GB storage model while Realme Narzo 30 5G price is set at EUR 219 (around Rs 19,400) for the lone 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe.

Realme Narzo 30 5G specifications

The European variant of the Realme Narzo 30 5G features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and it runs on Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, along with 4GB RAM and 128GB of storage.

Realme Narzo 30 5G packs a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. At the front, th handset has a 16-megapixel camera to capture selfies.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port.

It has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W Quick Charge support.

Realme Narzo 30 specifications

The Realme Narzo 30 that was launched in Malaysia features a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) display.

Under the hood, it comes powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Realme Narzo 30 sports a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front, it flaunts a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W Dart Charge fast charging support.

Connectivity features include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.