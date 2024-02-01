Vodafone Idea to roll out 5G services in India within 6-7 months

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has finally decided to 5G services in India after much debate about it. According to reports, the telecom provider will start the release of the 5G service within the next 6-7 months in the country. The revelation comes during the company’s third-quarter earnings call. Vodafone Idea will be the third telecom operator to offer 5G service after Reliance and Airtel.

Considering Airtel and Jio’s entry into the 5G era, Vi is quite late in comparison to the leading telecom operators in providing the service. But, Akshaya Moondra- Vi’s Chief Executive has expressed the commitment of the company for the imminent launch of 5G services.

According to Moondra, the specific dates for the Vi’s 5G rollout will be out after the strategy gets finalized through ongoing discussions with technology partners. The successful completion of the fundraising initiatives of the company is crucial for executing its 5G plans.

Meanwhile, the telecom operator has shut down the 3G services in key regions like Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Kolkata and Mumbai in Q3 2023. The company plans to phase out 3G services in other circles of the country, with a complete switch-off expected by the fiscal year 2025.

5G Monetization and rivals’ pricing: Details

Moondra further hinted at imminent revelations about the pricing of 5G plans when compared to competitors like Airtel and Reliance Jio, who are already dominating the market.

He further emphasized the significant investments which were made by these rivals in 5G infrastructure, suggesting that the monetization phase is approaching. This raises expectations for the announcement of 5G plan prices, indicating that 5G services may no longer be offered for free.

