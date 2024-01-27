This Prepaid plan by Vodafone idea offers yearly subscription to SonyLIV Mobile

Vodafone Idea is offering some great plans for its Prepaid users in India. If you are someone who likes watching shows on SonyLIV, there is a prepaid plan for you that not only will ensure yearlong subscription but also offer mobile data. The VI Rs 698 prepaid plan is an add on plan that can be used to get a subscription to SonyLIV Mobile for a year.

SonyLIV offers users with access to sports, TV shows, and movies. The annual mobile plan for the OTT subscription costs as much as Rs 599. However, if you are recharging with a Rs 698 plan, you will get SonyLIV mobile subscription along with 10GB of internet. The validity of the plan in 28 days. Users should have a base prepaid plan before applying the plan.

If you are someone who wants a Disney+ Hotstar yearsly subscription, there is aplan from Vi that suits your needs. The plan is a Rs 3099 prepaid plan.

The Disney+ hotstar Rs 3099 prepaid plan offers truly unlimited calls to its users for a validity of 365 days. Users get 100 SMS/day in the plan along with 2GB daily data. Some other benefits included in the plan are extra 50GB data, Vi Movies & TV access, weekend data rollover, data delight, binge all night etc. Users will get Rs 75off if they recharge through the Vi App.

