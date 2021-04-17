Yamaha is all set to launch its upcoming sports commuter motorcycle in India as the FZ-X. The FZ-X is expected to be a premium version of FZ.

Even though rumours about Yamaha manufacturing an adventurer motorcycle were on rounds over the internet, it is unlike to be true.

Based on the leaks, the dimensions of the motorcycle are 2,020mm of length, 785mm of width and 1,115mm of height. On the other hand, the wheelbase of FZ-X will be 1330mm.

The FX-X will be powered by a 149cc engine and will deliver maximum of 7250 rpm. The motorcycle is expected to have a 5 speed gearbox.

Speaking about the hardware of the bike it is expected to be equipped with 282mm front disc, 220mm rear disc along with a single channel ABS. The front and rear suspension of the bike will be similar to that of FZ.

However, the pricing and its official launch in India is unknown. Yamaha India is expected to reveal the details about the motorcycle in the upcoming months.