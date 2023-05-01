TRAI’s new rule for calling and messages based on AI; No more spam calls and messages

The Telecom Regulatory Authority Of India (TRAI) has announced new rules to safeguard users from daily spam/fake calls, promotional calls and fake/push SMS from today that is May 1, 2023.

According to reports, TRAI will be setting up an AI filter to stop these calls and SMSes which will filter out the daily spam calls and messages.

The telecom authority has directed all organisations and companies to install artificial intelligence spam filters in their smartphone call and message services. This filter will help the device identify pesky calls and SMS.

Now, users don’t have to deal with fake and promotional calls and be irritated because of them. This will help users save a lot of storage space and mental peace.

The major Telecom companies Reliance Jio, and Bharti Airtel have already announced that they will start the AI filter service soon. Though an exact timeline has not been provided by the telecom operators yet, it is expected that the feature will start working from today onwards.

Call ID Feature: When will it be available?

It has been stated that TRAI has been working to stop fake calls and messages for a while now. These are the easiest way to con any user and cheat mobile customers by taking their money from their accounts, hacking their data, and more.

TRAI has been planning to bring a caller ID feature that will display the photo and name of the caller on the mobile phone. This caller ID feature will let users know who is calling them so that they can choose whether to answer the call or not.

The telecom regulatory has also been trying to stop promotional calls on 10-digit numbers.