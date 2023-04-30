JioPhone Cheapest annual plan: Get unlimited calling for 11 months for just Rs 895

Advertisement

Reliance announced an affordable annual plan for its JioPhone users that offers data, message and unlimited calling benefits under Rs 900. The JioPhone plan we are discussing about costs Rs 895. This plan offers users 24GB of data, and unlimited calling for a total of 336 days. Which is you get to use 2Gb data for 28 days.

Though 24GB may seem like a low data allowance compared to other plans, it is enough for those who does not use the internet extensively. It is a great option for those who need a reliable and affordable internet connection for work or personal use.

Many people in India, particularly in rural areas, do not have access to reliable internet connectivity. For these users, having a reliable and affordable option like the JioPhone plan at Rs 895 for a year can make a significant impact on their daily lives.

Advertisement

Reliance Jio offers high speed data with this plan. However, the data speed reduces to 64Kbps or below after the 2GB data of this plan is over. With this plan, you can call on any network for free.

Under this plan of Jio, customers are given 12 cycle plans of 28 days. You can use this plan continuously for 336 days without any hassle. The plan also offers 50 SMS per 28 days.

The JioPhone plan at Rs 895 for a year is a cost-effective solution for those who need to stay connected to the internet on a budget. The plan offers users the convenience of not having to recharge their phones frequently.

Reliance Jio is trying to provide make internet connectivity more accessible and affordable for all.