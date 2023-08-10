Toyota Rumion MPV: The most affordable MPV by Toyota unveiled in India

Toyota has unveiled its most affordable MPV i.e. Rumion in India. The Toyota Rumion MPV is just a rebadged Ertiga and Maruti Suzuki will built and supply it. This is the fourth rebadged model that came out due to the joint venture of Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Even though more or less the Toyota Rumion is same as Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, there are some cosmetic changes on the former, that make it a more Toyota vehicle.

The Toyota Rumion gets some changes in the form of plastic parts. The MPV gets revised fog lamp surrounds, along with grille that reminds us of Innova Crysta. We also get dual-tone alloy wheels, blacked out dashboard, wood-like inserts and upholstery. All the other equipment as well as seating configuration is same as that of the Ertiga. With the inclusion of Rumion, Toyota has stretched its variant list even further (for Indian market).

Engine

When it comes to the engine of the MPV, we get Maruti Suzuki’s 1.5-litre engine that produces a power of 103hp. On the other hand, the maximum torque that is available on the car is 137Nm. The engine is coupled with a speed torque automatic gearbox. Apart from the regular ICE model, the Rumion is also offered with a factory-fitted CNG kit that produces 88hp of power and 121.5Nm in CNG mode. The petrol version offers fuel-efficiency of 20.51kmpl while the CNG version offers a mileage of 26.11kg/km.

The company will announce the prices of the SUV soon and will reveal the booking amount soon. In terms of prices, the Rumion is expected to be more than of Ertiga. Toyota is looking forward to ensure that the deliveries of the Rumion do not meet the same fate as that of the other Toyota products. As of now, certain variants of vehicles like Hyryder, Innova Hycross have a waiting period of around one year.