Toyota Kirloskar Motors has increased the price of its popular vehicle Toyota Innova Crysta in Indian markets with immediate effect.

The Toyota Innova Crysta will get a price hike of Rs 26,000 across all trims available in India. After the recently introduced price hike, Toyota Innova Crysta ranges between Rs 16.52 lakh to Rs 24.59 lakh (Ex-showroom, New Delhi).

In the Indian market the Toyota Innova Crysta is available in two engine variants. The variants are 2.4 litre diesel engine and 2.7 litre petrol engine.

The 2.4 litre diesel engine produces 148bhp of power and 343Nm of torque. On the other hand the 2.7 litre petrol engine churns 164bhp of power and 245Nm of torque. Both the diesel and petrol engines are offered in five speed manual transmission and six-speed automatic transmission.

Earlier, the Toyota Innova Crysta was priced between Rs 16.26 lakh and Rs 24.33 lakh (Ex-showroom, New Delhi). The popular vehicle is available in five variants i.e. G, G+, GX, VX and ZX.