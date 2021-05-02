Suzuki Gixxer 250 And Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 Recalled In India, Know The Reason Here

Suzuki Gixxer has been one of the popular sports bike in India in the 150cc segment. However, in 2019 Suzuki entered the 250cc category in India with Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 models.

However, the company discovered that the Gixxer 250 siblings had engine vibration issue. The engines develop a vibration due to incorrect positioning of the balancer drive gear.

Hence, Suzuki has recalled the Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 units manufactured between August 2019 and March 2021.

The bike owners of both the motorcycles will be contacted by Suzuki. The services will be offered free of cost at an authorised service center. The entire process is expected to take a couple of hours.

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 and Suzuki Gixxer 250 are powered by a 249cc, single cylinder, oil cooled engine. The engine churns a maximum power of 26 bhp at 9300 rpm coupled with a six speed gearbox.

While the Gixxer 250 costs around Rs 1.70 lakhs (Ex-showroom, Bhubaneswar) while the Gixxer SF 250 costs around Rs 1,82,000 (Ex-showroom, Bhubaneswar).