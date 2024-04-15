Top table fans under Rs 2500 that can provide you a relief in this summer

We are in the middle of summer season and heatwaves are causing a daytime temperature of more than 40 degree Celsius in India. People rely on air coolers and air conditioners for getting a relief during this period. However, the sheer usefulness of table fan can not be struck out. Be it indoors or outdoors, a table fan can provide you relief anywhere (of course not like ac or cooler). The table fan can be an ideal machine during occasional relaxing on the balcony or the terrace. As most of middle-class families have been using the table fan for years, it does not require much convincing to show its effectiveness. We have mentioned some popular table fans on Flipkart that come under Rs 2500 and are quite effective across households as well as in office spaces.

Luminous Centaur 400mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The Luminous Centaur 400mm Fan is priced at Rs 1599 at discount of 33 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 2390.

Some specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 55W power consumption, 4.7 kg weight and a warranty of 2 year on manufacturing defects. Important features include Rust resistant, easy installation, strong motor, oscillating fan, aerodynamic blades etc.

Havells Sameera 400mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The Havells Sameera 400mm Fan is priced at Rs 1999 at discount of 23 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 2600.

Some specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 50W power consumption, 2.2 kg weight and a Domestic warranty of 2 years. Important features include delivery rate of 65 cubic metres per minute, elegant design, optimum airflow etc.

BAJAJ Esteem 400 mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The BAJAJ Esteem 400 mm 3 Blade Table Fan is priced at Rs 1799 at discount of 25 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 1799.

Some specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 50W power consumption, 2.2 kg weight and a Domestic warranty of 2 years. Important features include delivery rate of 70 cubic metres per copper motor, wide sweep, optimal air delivery, silent operation etc.

V-Guard Esfera TF 400mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The V-Guard Esfera TF 400mm Fan is priced at Rs 1990 at discount of 42 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 3450.

Product specifications include optimal airflow, speedy performance, powder-coated metal grill, up to three speed controls, stable base, silent operation, jerk-free oscillation, thermal overload protection. Some specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 60W power consumption, 3.26 kg weight and a Domestic warranty of 2 years.

Orient Electric 400 mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The Orient Electric 400 mm Fan is priced at Rs 1899 at discount of 22 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 2450.

Product specifications include robust motor, 400mm sweep, tilt mechanism, smooth oscillation, corrosion resistant. Some other specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 53W power consumption, 3.26 kg weight and a Domestic warranty of 1 year.

BAJAJ Instabreeze 230mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The BAJAJ Instabreeze TF 230mm Fan is priced at Rs 1920 at discount of 31 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 2800.

Some specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 50W power consumption, 3.4 kg weight and a Domestic warranty of 2 years.

BAJAJ Crest Neo 400mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The BAJAJ Crest Neo 400mm Fan is priced at Rs 1899 at discount of 52 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 3990.

Product specifications include 400mm sweep, tilt mechanism, smooth oscillation, corrosion resistant. Some other specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 55W power consumption, 3 kg weight and a Domestic warranty of 2 years.

USHA Mist Air 400mm 3 Blade Table Fan

The USHA Mist Air is priced at Rs 2369 at discount of 17 percent. The original price of the fan was Rs 2880.

Product specifications include 400mm sweep, tilt mechanism, smooth oscillation, corrosion resistant. Some other specifications on the fan include 3 blades, 55W power consumption, 3 kg weight and a Domestic warranty of 2 years.