Starlink might be available soon in India, expected to get approval from Govt of India

Elon-musk’s Starlink (a satellite internet constellation) which is a subsidiary of the SpaceX might be launching its services soon in India. Elon Musk is expected to visit India later this month and will be meeting Indian PM Narendra Modi. It is expected that the government of India might be asking the American company to partner with an Indian company and then offer its services.

As Starlink is planning to enter the Indian market, it is reported that it will not be a piece of cake for the company. The Indian Govt will approve the plan only if the company does not share its equipment with United States agencies. The data that the company controls should not be stored as well as shared outside India, is also one of the key issues for the agreement.

According to a report by ET, the government could ask Starlink to partner with an Indian company for a fixed amount of time. Elon Musk is expected to talk about the opening of Tesla manufacturing or assembling in India. It is also rumoured that tesla is looking to partner with Reliance to set up a joint venture (JV) for manufacturing Tesla vehicles in India.

When it comes to Starlink, it is alleged that the approval has been put on hold due to the company’s ties with US government. The Indian Govt wants to make sure that the data of Indians will not be shared with US government or agencies. Starlink will be offering its services on a B2C domain.

Speaking about the future of Tesla, the India Govt announced a new EV policy that reduces import tax on some EV models up to 15% from 100%. It will be applicable only when the manufacturer is willing to invest $500 million or more in India. Additionally the manufacturer has to set up a factory in the country too. Elon Musk not only wants to manufacture cars in India but also export it to global market, said reports by CNBC TV 18.