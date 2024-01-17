Slight increase in fuel price for Bhubaneswar & Cuttack today, check here

By KalingaTV Bureau 0
fuel price in Bhubaneswar
(Photo: IANS)
Bhubaneswar: The fuel price has slightly increased in the capital city of Bhubaneswar today. On January 17, 2024, on Wednesday. The petrol price is recorded at Rs.103.18 and the diesel price for today is Rs. 94.75.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have increased and are recorded at Rs 103.34 and Rs 94.90, respectively.

Petrol prices in major cities of India have witnessed some minor changes in the last 24 hours. They are recorded as follows:

  • New Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre.
  • Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre.
  • Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre.
  • Chennai: Rs 102.74 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Diesel prices in major cities of India were recorded as follows:

  • New Delhi: Rs 89.62 per litre.
  • Mumbai: Rs 94.27 per litre.
  • Kolkata: Rs 92.76 per litre.
  • Chennai: Rs 94.33 per litre.

