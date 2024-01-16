Fuel price decreases marginally in Bhubaneswar & Cuttack; Check petrol and diesel rates

Bhubaneswar: The price of petrol and diesel in Bhubaneswar has slightly decreased by only 8 Paisa in the last 24 hours. On January 16, 2024, on Tuesday. the price of petrol was recorded at Rs 103.11 per litre, while diesel cost was recorded at Rs 94.68 per litre.

The price of petrol in Cuttack City has decreased in the last 24 hours. On Tuesday, the petrol rate was recorded at Rs 103.28 per litre, while diesel is priced at Rs 94.84 per litre.

Petrol prices in major cities of India have witnessed some minor changes in the last 24 hours. They are recorded as follows:

New Delhi: Rs 96.72 per litre.

Mumbai: Rs 106.31 per litre.

Kolkata: Rs 106.03 per litre.

Chennai: Rs 102.74 per litre.

Meanwhile, the Diesel prices in major cities of India were recorded as follows: