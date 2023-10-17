Sensex up 300 points, Nifty above 19,800; HDFC Bank gains

New Delhi: The Domestic benchmark indices opened on a positive cue on Tuesday after a rebound in global cues. The BSE benchmark Sensex is up 300 points, while Nifty 50 is above 19,800.

By 9:19 am, the BSE Sensex was up 0.46 per cent at 66,471.84, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.44 per cent to 19,818.15. Broader market indices also gained momentum, with smallcaps and midcaps outperforming the benchmarks.

The Power Grid, Tata Consumer Products, HDFC Life, Tata Steel and Adani Enterprises were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50. On the other hand, L&T, Divi’s Lab, ONGC, UPL and Grasim were the top losers.