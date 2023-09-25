Sensex below 66,000, Nifty falls to 19,634.55

On Monday the benchmark indices BSE Sensex opened at 66,082.99, up by 73 points and NSE Nifty 50 opened at 19,678.20, up by 4 per cent.

New Delhi: The benchmark equity indices opened on a flat note on Monday with BSE Sensex at 66,082.99, up by 73 points and NSE Nifty 50 opened at 19,678.20, up by 4 per cent.

By 9.35 am, Sensex was trading 30.60 points, or 0.05 per cent higher at 66,039.75, and Nifty 50 fell 4 points to trade at 19,669.95.

The Bank Nifty index started at 44,615, gained marginally 3 points from its previous close of 44,612.05. Other sectoral indices also opened broadly in positive territory on Monday.

The top gainers on the Nifty were Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, Cipla and Asian Paints, while Axis Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Infosys, L&T and TCS were among the top losers.

