Reliance Jio bundles this prepaid plan with Amazon Prime yearly subscription

Reliance Jio offers some prepaid plans with attractive bundled offers. If you are someone who is quite keen to watch shows on Amazon Prime then you will be quite happy to know that Jio offers a prepaid plan with Annual Amazon Prime Video subscription. The Rs 3227 plan by Reliance Jio offers unlimited 5G data too. So, if you are person who binge watches shows, this plan might be a deal breaker for you.

Jio Rs 3227 plan details

Reliance Jio Rs 3227 plan offers 2GB of daily data for a period of 365 days. This means that a user gets a gets 730 GB of yearly data in the plan. Post the consumption of FUP data, the speed decreases to 64kbps. The users also get unlimited voice calling and 100SMS/day. The Prime Video subscription that is offered in the subscription is a Mobile Edition plan. This means that a user can not watch shows on his TV or laptop. He has to be satisfied on his smartphone.

Post the recharge, a user gets subscription to JioTV, JioCinema and JioCloud. Users should however keep it in mind that they do not get access to premium content on the platform. In order to get their hands on the premium content on the platform, users should purchase the subscription.

Unlimited 5G benefit

The unlimited 5G benefit on the plan can only be accessed if a user has a 5G supported device. However, if they are using a 4G supported device, they have access to only 2GB daily data.

