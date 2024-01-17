You might not be able to check blood oxygen level on your Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Series 9

Apple was involved in a patent dispute with medical technology company Masimo in the US last year. This had resulted in a ban on Apple for selling Watch Series 9 and Watch Ultra 2 in the US market. However, there has been a stay on the ban for temporary period and Apple has continued to sell its smartwatches. Latest reports have however revealed that the manufacturer might sell its two smartwatches with SpO2 (blood-oxygen-level) sensor disabled.

Apple might be planning to disable the SpO2 sensor on the device due to dispute with Masimo. Apple will continue to sell the Watch Series 9 as well as the Ultra 2 by disabling the feature for a time being. However, when the issue is resolved between Apple and Masimo, the watch manufacturer will again enable the feature on its smartwatches. It is reported that Apple has started shipping Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 with SpO2 disabled to the retailers. However, the retailers are instructed not to sell or open the watches.

The SpO2 function is still available to US users as the final verdict is yet to come.

Speaking about the other markets where the smartwatches is sold, the verdict will not have any impact on them. The users outside USA will be able to use the SpO2 function on the particular smartwatches. It is so because dispute between Apple and Masimo is in the US and the decision of the court will impact only the US market.