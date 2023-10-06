RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.50%, inflation at 5.4%

Chennai: The Reserve Bank of India on Friday decided to keep policy rate unchanged for fourth time in a row. They did not change the repo rate from 6.50 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously decided to keep the rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent.

Das said taking into account the economic factors the MPC has predicted GDP growth at 6.5 per cent in FY24.

As regards the inflation rate, the MPC forecast was 5.4 per cent for 2023-24 taking into account the various domestic issues including potential agricultural produce.

Das also said uncertainty exists due to geopolitical situation, monsoon and others.

The MPC met on October 4-6.