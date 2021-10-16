Planning to purchase a new car, these cars have 5-star safety rating in India

Indian roads have been witnessing a rise in the number of cars every year. With the increasing number of car models launching in India an eminent question of safety comes to our mind. It is important to mention that not all cars launched in recent times are totally safe for the passengers!

The Global New Car Assessment Programme (Global NCAP) has performed crash tests on around 30 made in India cars and has found some amazing results. According to NCAP there are four cars that get 5-star rating in India. You will be surprised to know that 3 cars (out of 4) are manufactured by Tata while the remaining one is manufactured by Mahindra.

These are the cars made in India which have received 5-star safety rating.

Tata Punch

The Tata Punch micro SUV which was recently unveiled in India has got a 5-star rating in terms of safety. It is important to mention that car is going to be launched on October 18. Even though the company is yet to announce the price of the micro SUV, it is expected that the Tata Punch will be priced just under Rs 5 lakh and will go up to Rs 8 lakh. The buyers can purchase the micro SUV by paying a token amount of Rs 21,000 after it gets launched. The car scores 16.45 points out of 17 in the adult safety rating.

Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz, a premium hatchback from Tata Motors has received 5-star safety rating from the Global NCAP. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 5.84-9.59 lakh. The car scores 16.42 points out of 17 in the adult safety rating.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is the first car to be manufactured in India to receive 5-star safety rating by Global NCAP. Its ex-showroom price is Rs 7.28-13.23 lakh. The car scores 16.13 points out of 17 in the adult safety rating.

Mahindra XUV300

Mahindra XUV300 is the only Mahindra car which has managed to garner 5-star safety rating. This SUV has a starting price of car is Rs 7.95 lakh while the top variant goes up to Rs 13.46 lakh. The car scores 16.06 points out of 17 in the adult safety rating.

Note: The tests conducted in Global NCAP are till October 2021. The prices of cars mentioned in the article are ex-showroom prices in Bhubaneswar.