Flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur to commence from Nov 2

Bhubaneswar: The flight services from temple city Bhubaneswar to pink city Jaipur in Rajasthan to begin from November 2, said Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia in a letter to Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Jyotiraditya said in the letter that IndiGo is commencing flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur with three frequencies per week with effect from November 2. The Government of Odisha has also extended initial incentive to the airline for commencement of the referred routes, stated the letter.

The connectivity between Temple City Bhubaneswar and Pink City Jaipur will not only enhance tourist footfall, but also provide a boost to economic activities in both the State, further stated the letter.

Pradhan wrote the letter to Scindia on September 17 regarding commencement of flight services between Bhubaneswar and Jaipur.

It is pertinent to mention that in July, Odisha Transport Minister Padmanabha Behera had announced that flight services from Puri will commence in the year 2022-23. “We are already in the process of identifying land for the airport, it will be finished soon and the flight service under the UDAN (Ude Desh ka Aam Naagrik) scheme will begin,” he said.

Meanwhile, commercial air service started from the Jeypore airstrip in Koraput district and Rangeilunda airstrip in Ganjam district. These airstrips are located at Rourkela, Amarda Road (Mayurbhanj), Angul, Barbil (Keonjhar), Birasal (Dhenkanal), Gudari (Rayagada), Hirakud (Sambalpur), Jayakpur (Rayagada), Jeypore (Koraput), Lanjigarh (Kalahandi), Nuapada, Padampur (Bargarh), Rairangpur (Mayurbhanj), Raisuan (Keonjhar), Rangeilunda (Berhampur in Ganjam district), Sukinda (Jajpur), Therubali (Rayagada), Tusra (Balangir) and Utkela (Kalahandi).

