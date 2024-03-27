Petrol Diesel prices today: Rates remain unchanged in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On March 27, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.92 per litre while diesel costs Rs 85.93 per litre.
Coming to Odisha’s Cuttack city, the prices of petrol and diesel dropped marginally in the last 24 hours. On March 27, 2024, petrol costs Rs 101.26 per litre while diesel has been priced at Rs 92.83 per litre.
Petrol rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Diesel rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 85.93 per litre in Bhubaneswar