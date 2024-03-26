Petrol and diesel rates drop marginally in Odisha’s capital city on March 26

Bhubaneswar: The rates of petrol and diesel have dropped slightly in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On March 26, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 100.92 per litre while diesel costs Rs 85.93 per litre.

Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the petrol and diesel prices have again dropped in the last 24 hours. On March 26, 2024, petrol costs Rs 101.28 per litre while diesel has been priced at Rs 92.85 per litre.

Petrol rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata

Rs 104.21 per litre in Mumbai

Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai

Rs 100.92 per litre in Bhubaneswar

Diesel rates in important cities of India have been recorded as follows: