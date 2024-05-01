Petrol diesel prices today: Rates drop marginally in Bhubaneswar on May 1

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel has reduced marginally in the last 24 hours. On May 1, 2024, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 100.86 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 92.45 per litre.
Coming to Cuttack city in Odisha, the prices of petrol and diesel have increased slightly in the last 24 hours. On May 1, 2024, petrol has been priced at Rs 101.41 per litre, while diesel costs Rs 92.99 per litre.
Price of petrol in important cities of India has been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 104.21 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs 100.75 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 100.86 per litre in Bhubaneswar
Prices of diesel in important cities of India has been recorded as follows:
- Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi
- Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata
- Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai
- Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai
- Rs 92.45 per litre in Bhubaneswar