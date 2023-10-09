Petrol and diesel rates in Bhubaneswar remain unchanged on October 9

Bhubaneswar: Petrol and diesel rates have remained constant in Odisha’s capital city Bhubaneswar on October 9, 2023. On Monday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The rates of petrol and diesel have remained constant in Cuttack as well. On Monday, petrol has been priced at Rs 103.54 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 95.10 per litre.

The prices of petrol in major cities of India have been recorded as follows:

Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi

Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata

Rs. 106.31 per litre in Mumbai

Rs. 102.74 per litre in Chennai

The prices of diesel in major cities of India have been recorded as follows: