Petrol And Diesel Prices Remain Unchanged In Bhubaneswar; Check Fuel Prices

On July 13, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre in Bhubaneswar.

By KalingaTV Bureau
petrol and diesel prices

Bhubaneswar: The prices of petrol and diesel remains constant in Bhubaneswar on July 13, 2023. On Thursday, the price of petrol has been recorded at Rs 103.19 per litre, while diesel cost is recorded at Rs 94.76 per litre.

The prices of petrol and diesel in Cuttack have decreased today. Petrol has been priced at Rs 103.28 per litre and diesel has been recorded at Rs 94.84 per litre.

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded at Rs. 96.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 106.03 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 106.31 per litre and Rs. 102.63 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 89.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 92.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 94.27 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 94.24 per litre in Chennai.

