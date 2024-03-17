Petrol and diesel prices on March 17: Check latest fuel rates in your city

Bhubaneswar: A slight increase in fuel prices have been observed today in the capital city of Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours. On March 17, 2024, Sunday. The petrol price has been recorded at Rs 101.06 and the diesel price for today is Rs 92.63.

In Cuttack, the fuel price has decreased in the last 24 hours. The petrol and diesel prices are recorded at Rs 101.14 and Rs 92.72, respectively.

Fuel Prices in Major Cities

The petrol prices of the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 94.72 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 103.94 per litre in Kolkata. While Mumbai and Chennai has recorded petrol rate at Rs. 104.21 per litre and Rs. 100.75 per litre.

The diesel prices in the major cities of India have been recorded as follows: Rs. 87.62 per litre in Delhi, Rs. 90.76 per litre in Kolkata, Rs. 92.15 per litre in Mumbai, and Rs. 92.34 per litre in Chennai.